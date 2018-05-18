Our mission is to enhance the survival and quality of life for people living with GIST through patient-powered research, education and empowerment, and global advocacy efforts.
Real World Evidence In Action
Traditional models for cancer research have resulted in many breakthrough treatments for patients, but it is not enough. The LRG’s approach to research through real world evidence, relies on timely, accurate data from the patient’s perspective, with patient survival as the primary objective.
RECENT LRG DATA
The Life Raft Group Medical Advisory Board
The Life Raft Group is pleased to present the members of the LRG 2021 Medical Advisory Board. Members will play a crucial role in offering expert opinions on research and medical developments.
Partnership for Survival – Treating the Rarest of the Rare
Our Rare Disease Day offering is a whitepaper titled 'Partnership for Survival – Treating the Rarest of the Rare' detailing how a collaboration with the NIH has become a model for other advocacy groups and researchers.
It’s Time: The Life Raft Group Biomarker Testing Campaign – Terminology
Understanding the role of mutations and biomarker testing is one of most important things patients must learn. Uncovering the driving force behind each individual’s tumors is not just important, it is critical. This video talks about why it's important and about terminology when talking about mutations.
LRG Represented on Panel About Diversity
The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) held a webinar on February 19th, 2021 for NORD member organizations as well as leaders and staff of nonprofits organizations involved in rare diseases including pharma, patients, caregivers, and advocates.
Pandemic Anniversary
Looking back to March 13, 2020, when we said goodbye to our normal work environment, being together, and when our world both personally and professionally changed radically.
It’s Time: The Life Raft Group Biomarker Testing Campaign – Rob Taylor Talks Testing
Understanding the role of mutations and biomarker testing is one of most important things patients must learn. Uncovering the driving force behind each individual’s tumors is not just important, it is critical. This video talks about why it's important.
Night to Fight Cancer Goes Online for 2021
For the past 16 years The Life Raft Group has held its annual fundraising event Night to Fight Cancer hosted by Jerry Cudzil and Matt Knopman in NYC. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we made the hard decision to cancel this fundraising event. Instead we held it online with much success.
LRG Webcast Series: Finding Biomarkers that Cause GIST: From Research to Clinical Application
Dr. Lori Rink, Fox Chase Cancer Center, and Dr. Inga-Marie Schaefer, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, are two researchers who are making discoveries in their respective laboratories to uncover the unique biomarkers in GIST that will be future drug targets.