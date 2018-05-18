Our mission is to enhance the survival and quality of life for people living with GIST through patient-powered research, education and empowerment, and global advocacy efforts.

PATIENT

Leverage patient perspective to drive innovative solutions in cancer research.

Learn More

POWERED

Educate and empower patients to take a larger role in their care.

Learn More

SCIENCE

Accelerate research outcomes through collaborative efforts.

Learn More

FOR LIFE

Increase access to effective treatments worldwide.

Learn More

What’s in the Patient Section?

What’s in the Powered Section?

What’s in the Science section?

What’s in the For Life Section?

Real World Evidence In Action

Traditional models for cancer research have resulted in many breakthrough treatments for patients, but it is not enough. The LRG’s approach to research through real world evidence, relies on timely, accurate data from the patient’s perspective, with patient survival as the primary objective.

RECENT LRG DATA

0
Patients in LRG Registry
0%
of Patient Registry members know their mutation
0
Total # of Tissue
0%
of LRG members know their Risk of Recurrence

PATIENT RESOURCE TOOLKIT

Just been diagnosed with GIST? You probably have a lot of questions.

Read More

Here are the most common questions people ask about GIST.

View FAQs

Did you know that GIST is actually a family of cancers? Learn more about the science of GIST.

Educate and Empower

A cancer diagnosis brings challenges. Discover ways to cope.

Coping Strategies

Update your GIST Patient Registry Information.

Update

Join The Life Raft Group.

Join Our Community

Available GIST clinical trials.

Learn About Trials

Search our database of GIST Specialists.

View Specialists

OUR MEMBERS
Stories of Courage

Dr. Monica Anderson

Dr. Monica Anderson

Diagnosed in 2012 with Adult GIST.

Marc Wasserman

Marc Wasserman

Diagnosed in 2006 with Adult GIST.

Bella Rocco

Bella Rocco

Diagnosed in 2009 with Pediatric
(SDH-Deficient) GIST.

HELP US SAVE LIVES

The Life Raft Group is a community and it is up to all of us to make a difference. There are many ways to help. We always need patient tissue and data in our registry. Volunteering your time or making a monetary donation also helps us drive research forward and save lives.

SHARE YOUR DATA
DONATE TO THE LRG
VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME
CONTRIBUTE YOUR TISSUE

LATEST LRG SCIENCE

  • LRG Science 2021 feature

The Life Raft Group Medical Advisory Board

The Life Raft Group is pleased to present the members of the LRG 2021 Medical Advisory Board. Members will play a crucial role in offering expert opinions on research and medical developments.

LATEST WHITE PAPER

BREAKING NEWS!

  • LRG Science 2021 feature

The Life Raft Group Medical Advisory Board

By |March 16th, 2021|

The Life Raft Group is pleased to present the members of the LRG 2021 Medical Advisory Board. Members will play a crucial role in offering expert opinions on research and medical developments.

  • it's time 2021 4x3

It’s Time: The Life Raft Group Biomarker Testing Campaign – Terminology

By |March 16th, 2021|

Understanding the role of mutations and biomarker testing is one of most important things patients must learn. Uncovering the driving force behind each individual’s tumors is not just important, it is critical. This video talks about why it's important and about terminology when talking about mutations.

  • LRG News Icon

LRG Represented on Panel About Diversity

By |March 12th, 2021|

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) held a webinar on February 19th, 2021 for NORD member organizations as well as leaders and staff of nonprofits organizations involved in rare diseases including pharma, patients, caregivers, and advocates.

Pandemic Anniversary

By |March 11th, 2021|

Looking back to March 13, 2020, when we said goodbye to our normal work environment, being together, and when our world both personally and professionally changed radically.

Night to Fight Cancer Goes Online for 2021

By |March 3rd, 2021|

For the past 16 years The Life Raft Group has held its annual fundraising event Night to Fight Cancer hosted by Jerry Cudzil and Matt Knopman in NYC. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we made the hard decision to cancel this fundraising event. Instead we held it online with much success.

Read more News from The LRG

EVENTS

Caregiver Support 2021

Virtual Caregiver Support Group

March 24 @ 1:00 PM

Womens Support Group 2021

Living Well with GIST – Support Group for Women

March 27 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Caregiver Support 2021

Virtual Caregiver Support Group

March 31 @ 1:00 PM

lets get to the gist of it banner

‘Let’s Get the GIST of It’ Series

March 31 @ 6:00 PM

GISTer SUPPORT GROUP

Virtual GISTer Support Group

April 6 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

See more Events from The LRG

Keep up with the latest news, events, and opportunities to help.

Subscribe

To contact The Life Raft Group, please call 973-837-9092

GLOBAL PARTNERS

ISPOR Logo

Genetic Alliance

NCCN

MyPART Logo

Train Faster Cures

National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD)

CAP Logo